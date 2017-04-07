McConnell and Yarmuth support missile strike against Syria, while Paul calls it unconstitutional

In a statement the general manager for the Omni Hotel in Louisville says California's recent state-funded travel ban to Louisville cost them two conventions they were slated to host.

Omni Hotel says California travel ban cost them 2 conventions, Mayor Fischer calls on state lawmakers to act

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Officials tell WDRB the child was 8-year-old Shalom Lawson.

Body of 8-year-old Louisville boy found in pond near Indianapolis

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Body of missing fisherman recovered from the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reaction among Kentuckians to the U.S. missile strike against Syria ranges from agreement, to uncertainty to total opposition.

Nour Alkunuss and her family settled in Louisville from Syria almost two years ago. She was stunned to see the images of the chemical attack in her home country.

“I don't know what his mind said to him [to] use this kind of weapon with people,” she told WDRB.

Yet Alkunuss places most of the blame not on Syrian President Assad, but instead on whoever supplied the chemical weapons.

She does not believe the U.S. missile strike will help.

“That will not help stop the chemical weapons," she said. "We need to stop who sells this kind of weapons first."

But Kentucky U.S Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the strike was the right thing to do.

“The strike was well-planned, well executed," McConnell said. "It was certainly more than a pin prick and sends a message, not only to Assad, that using chemical weapons again is something he cannot do."

Congressman John Yarmuth, normally a Trump opponent, is backing the president this time.

"I support President Trump's response to the criminal and inhumane actions of the Assad regime in Syria," Yarmuth said in a statement.

But not all of the Kentucky's Washington D.C. delegation supports the missile strike.

In a tweet, Congressman Thomas Massie called it a “#bigmistake.”

And Senator Rand Paul says the president should have come to Congress first.

“The president really doesn't have the authority under the Constitution to initiate war," Paul said Friday on Fox Business Channel. "And so I think what we're doing now is illegal and unconstitutional."

Not so, says McConnell.

“I think the president had the authority to do what he did, and I'm glad he did it,” he said.

As for Alkunuss, she just wants peace in her homeland.

“I pray for my God to see that," she said. "But, who knows?”

Indiana's two U.S. Senators, Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Todd Young, both issued statements supporting the President Trump.

