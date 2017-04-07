McConnell and Yarmuth support missile strike against Syria, whil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

McConnell and Yarmuth support missile strike against Syria, while Paul calls it unconstitutional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reaction among Kentuckians to the U.S. missile strike against Syria ranges from agreement, to uncertainty to total opposition.

Nour Alkunuss and her family settled in Louisville from Syria almost two years ago. She was stunned to see the images of the chemical attack in her home country.

“I don't know what his mind said to him [to] use this kind of weapon with people,” she told WDRB.

Yet Alkunuss places most of the blame not on Syrian President Assad, but instead on whoever supplied the chemical weapons.

She does not believe the U.S. missile strike will help.

“That will not help stop the chemical weapons," she said. "We need to stop who sells this kind of weapons first."

But Kentucky U.S Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the strike was the right thing to do.

“The strike was well-planned, well executed," McConnell said. "It was certainly more than a pin prick and sends a message, not only to Assad, that using chemical weapons again is something he cannot do."

Congressman John Yarmuth, normally a Trump opponent, is backing the president this time.

"I support President Trump's response to the criminal and inhumane actions of the Assad regime in Syria," Yarmuth said in a statement.

But not all of the Kentucky's Washington D.C. delegation supports the missile strike.

In a tweet, Congressman Thomas Massie called it a “#bigmistake.”

And Senator Rand Paul says the president should have come to Congress first.

“The president really doesn't have the authority under the Constitution to initiate war," Paul said Friday on Fox Business Channel. "And so I think what we're doing now is illegal and unconstitutional."

Not so, says McConnell.

“I think the president had the authority to do what he did, and I'm glad he did it,” he said.

As for Alkunuss, she just wants peace in her homeland.

“I pray for my God to see that," she said. "But, who knows?”

Indiana's two U.S. Senators, Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Todd Young, both issued statements supporting the President Trump.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

