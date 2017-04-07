Louisville-made Ford sales up big in first quarter of 2017

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Early is on his third Ford Expedition in the last 15 years, and dealers say more drivers are heading down the same path.

"We're seeing an uptick in expedition sales in both retail and fleet deliveries," said Mark Grin, Vice President and General Manager of O'Brien Ford in Shelbyville.

The latest reports show Expedition sales up 44 percent for the first quarter of 2017. The Louisville-made Escape also posted gains, up six percent from the same period last year.

Experts from KellyBlueBook.com credit one thing.

"Large vehicles are doing well," said Jack Nerad, a Market Analyst with Kelly Blue Book. "SUVs are doing well. With gas prices down, people are just looking for that stuff."

Louisville-made Fords thrive as the company hits a small rough patch. Overall, U.S. sales are down seven percent. But 10,000 more Escapes and Expeditions have rolled off the lots so far this year.

The staff at O'Brien Ford calls it an economic engine in many different ways.

"There are a lot of smaller business providing seats and things like that, so a large part of our economy is based on Ford," Grin said.

And for customers like Early, that matters.

"We've owned Ford our entire driving life, and it's a nice caveat that it's made here in Louisville."

Ford plans to release a redesigned Expedition in 2018.

