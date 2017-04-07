U of L students plant trees on campus for Arbor Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L students plant trees on campus for Arbor Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students and community members planted two trees Friday outside the Louisville Hall dorms for Arbor Day. 

Volunteers learned how to properly plant a tree and made smoothies using a blender powered by riding a bike. Event officials also gave out about 200 saplings for people to take home and plant. 

"Trees are so vital to out cities," said Justin Mog, U of L Sustainability Coordinator. "They really provide all these services that we don't think about that nothing else can. Whether it's oxygen, shade, wildlife habitat, water infiltration ... they're vital."

U of L has been recognized as a Tree Campus USA for seven years running. 

