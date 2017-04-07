Hundreds support fallen LMPD officer at west Louisville fish fry - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds support fallen LMPD officer at west Louisville fish fry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Community members gathered Friday night for an overwhelming show of support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's family at a local church's fish fry.

The line at Good Shepherd Catholic Church was out the door all evening. The final fish fry for Lent brought the biggest crowd all season, and everyone was there to honor Rodman.

"I'm a retired police officer myself, so it has extra special meaning to me," volunteer Dave Jewell said.

Rodman didn't go to church here, but he patrolled this neighborhood. 

"He's a member of our family, our Portland family," Fr. John Burke said.

Rodman leaves behind a wife and two young kids, and the church wants to help them out.

"We just wanted to do something to try to make a difference," parishioner Connie Cockeril said.

Every dollar raised at the fish fry went straight to Rodman's family.

"People are giving us twice as much (money)," Cockeril said.

The hall was packed with neighbors, police officers, firefighters and even total strangers.

Debbie and Pat Coons drove in from across the river.

"We got married in this church and moved to Floyds Knobs, so we're here to support Officer Rodman," Debbie Coons said.

"It's the least we could do, to come out and show our support for these men and women who literally put their lives on the line every single day," Pat Coons said.

The huge turnout spoke for itself.

"We love them, we appreciate them, we pray for them," Jewell said.

Organizers said they won't have a final donation amount for a couple of days. But it's safe to say the number is well into the thousands.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

