Hundreds support fallen LMPD officer at west Louisville fish fry

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Body of missing fisherman recovered from the Ohio River

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

1 year after opening, Ark Encounter's attendance and impact is growing

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

Community members gathered Friday night for an overwhelming show of support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's family at a local church's fish fry.

The line at Good Shepherd Catholic Church was out the door all evening. The final fish fry for Lent brought the biggest crowd all season, and everyone was there to honor Rodman.

"I'm a retired police officer myself, so it has extra special meaning to me," volunteer Dave Jewell said.

Rodman didn't go to church here, but he patrolled this neighborhood.

"He's a member of our family, our Portland family," Fr. John Burke said.

Rodman leaves behind a wife and two young kids, and the church wants to help them out.

"We just wanted to do something to try to make a difference," parishioner Connie Cockeril said.

Every dollar raised at the fish fry went straight to Rodman's family.

"People are giving us twice as much (money)," Cockeril said.

The hall was packed with neighbors, police officers, firefighters and even total strangers.

Debbie and Pat Coons drove in from across the river.

"We got married in this church and moved to Floyds Knobs, so we're here to support Officer Rodman," Debbie Coons said.

"It's the least we could do, to come out and show our support for these men and women who literally put their lives on the line every single day," Pat Coons said.

The huge turnout spoke for itself.

"We love them, we appreciate them, we pray for them," Jewell said.

Organizers said they won't have a final donation amount for a couple of days. But it's safe to say the number is well into the thousands.

