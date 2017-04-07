U of L employees on alert after criminals steal tax information - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L employees on alert after criminals steal tax information online

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at the University of Louisville are on alert after thieves stole electronic tax forms.

The university confirms 83 employees had fraudulent activity associated with their W-2 information after a breach at Equifax, the company that provides access to the forms online.

The accounts of 750 employees show potential fraudulent activity.

U of L officials do not believe the stolen information will prevent anyone from getting their tax return, but the co-owner of Stober's Tax Service says it could cause problems if criminals use the data to file bogus returns.

"The first year, it's very detrimental because then your refunds can be held up for six months or a year, however long it takes the IRS to figure out who the money actually belongs to," co-owner Steven Stober said.

Equifax has increased security on the website and is providing credit monitoring to employees affected by the breach.

For more information visit the IRS Taxpayer Guide to Identity Theft.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.