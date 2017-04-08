Louisville Metro Police arrest two suspects in connection with F - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police arrest two suspects in connection with February homicide

Posted: Updated:
LaQuan Owsley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police) LaQuan Owsley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police)
Colton Bruce (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police) Colton Bruce (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection with a homicide that happened in February.

Officers with LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested 35-year-old LaQuan Owsley on Saturday morning, according to a post placed on the official LMPD Facebook page.

Later on Saturday, police said officers also arrested 22-year-old Colton Bruce.

Both men are charged with murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker, whose body was found in a pond near the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard in the Valley Station area on February 27.

According to the Louisville Metro Corrections website, Owsley is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment of a police officer and fleeing or evading police. Owsley is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The Metro Corrections website says Bruce faces additional charges of robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. Bruce is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.   

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

