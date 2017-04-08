Five horses to watch leading up to Kentucky Derby 143

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Saturday in May is when a long shot can become a legend in two fast minutes. While the Kentucky Derby is still a few weeks away, here are the thoroughbreds to watch leading up to the "143rd Run for the Roses."

"It's a kind of wide open field of 20 horses," said Darren Rogers with Churchill Downs. Here are his Fab 5.

Rogers says at number 5 is Classic Empire, who he calls the "Bad Boy of Horse Racing." "He's the two-year-old champ, but he tries to do things his own way. He's had a lot of missteps over the course of this winter," said Rogers.

Classic Empire runs in Keeneland's Blue Grass Stakes, but Rogers says whether he makes it to the Derby remains to be seen.

Coming in at number 4 is Reach the World. This is trainer Bob Baffert's horse. Mastery looked to be Baffert's way back to the winner's circle, but an injury ended Mastery's run. Instead it's Reach the World that's expected to run at Churchill.

"Reach the World is kind of the second teamer for Bob. He's playing catch up. Whether he's fast enough or good enough we'll find out in today's Santa Anita Derby," Rogers said.

At the third spot, Rogers has Always Dreaming. The three year old won big at last week's Florida Derby. He's one of two horses trained by Todd Pletcher.

"Pletcher, of course, won the Derby in 2010 with Super Saver. He's loaded with a number of entrants. I think Always Dreaming, the Florida Derby winner, is one of his better ones," said Rogers.

Pletcher also has Rogers' number two horse, Tapwrit. He's also running in the Blue Grass Stakes. "Very impressive winner for the Tampa Bay Derby. Was beaten a couple lengths in the Sam F. Davis by McCracken, who I think may be pretty good," said Rogers.

McCracken is Rogers horse to beat come May 6. "In fact I think he's lengths the best. He doesn't have to win today's Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. He just needs to run a sharp race," said Rogers.

The unbeaten had a minor ankle sprain that prevented him from running at Tampa Bay, but Rogers says he is the front runner for the roses.

"His trainer is getting him to peak at the right time, and I expect a sharp effort in the Blue Grass today, and an even better four weeks from now in the Derby," Rogers said.

So until the call to the post is played again, keep your eyes on the leader board.

