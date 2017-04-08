LMPD investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating shooting at Chickasaw Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a reported shooting at Chickasaw Park on Sunday.

Police responded on a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. at the park in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway.

MetroSafe tells WDRB one victim was located and transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspects have been arrested in the case. 

The park was closed while crews responded and LMPD investigated.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

