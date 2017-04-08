Dozens attend gang prevention workshop in California neighborhood

Police say 64-year-old David Sherman admitted he was drinking before he hit and killed a pedestrian in downtown Louisville Saturday night.

GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.

Officials say the child was resuscitated and is recovering at the hospital.

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - As spring break comes to an end, many students in Louisville spent their Saturday in class.

Dozens of students from Louisville’s California neighborhood met Saturday morning to hear personal stories from former drug abuses, violence victims and motivational speakers.

The event was put on by BEYOND and HeaVHitter$ MC – a grassroots event to help teens curb violence.

The workshop also focused on gang prevention, higher education, and what to do if stopped by police.

“We are reaching out to the kids that no one else wants to touch, man," said forum speaker Duane Campbell. “We are trying to give them some tools to help navigate in this harsh community that we live in.”

One of the featured speakers was former U.K. basketball star Twany Beckham who shared his personal experience to the students.

“I grew up in Beecher Terrace so being able to come back and give some hope and faith to these kids is very important to me. I love to do it, I love to come back to this community and inspire as many kids as I can,” Beckham said.

Organizers spoke about the pitfalls of gangs and what they can lead to, and urged the teens to lead by example and to be trend setters in their neighborhoods.

Additional forums in different neighborhoods will take place this summer.

