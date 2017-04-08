Dozens attend Gang prevention workshop in California neighborhoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens attend gang prevention workshop in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -  As spring break comes to an end, many students in Louisville spent their Saturday in class.

Dozens of students from Louisville’s California neighborhood met Saturday morning to hear personal stories from former drug abuses, violence victims and motivational speakers.

The event was put on by BEYOND and HeaVHitter$ MC – a grassroots event to help teens curb violence.

The workshop also focused on gang prevention, higher education, and what to do if stopped by police.

“We are reaching out to the kids that no one else wants to touch, man," said forum speaker Duane Campbell. “We are trying to give them some tools to help navigate in this harsh community that we live in.”

One of the featured speakers was former U.K. basketball star Twany Beckham who shared his personal experience to the students.

“I grew up in Beecher Terrace so being able to come back and give some hope and faith to these kids is very important to me. I love to do it, I love to come back to this community and inspire as many kids as I can,” Beckham said.

Organizers spoke about the pitfalls of gangs and what they can lead to, and urged the teens to lead by example and to be trend setters in their neighborhoods.

Additional forums in different neighborhoods will take place this summer.

