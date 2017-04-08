Town hall held outside Sen. McConnell's Louisville office - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Town hall held outside Sen. McConnell's Louisville office

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A town hall for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell went on as scheduled today, without McConnell himself.

The Senate Majority Leader did not attend a town hall held outside his office in Louisville.

Around 75 people held signs and spoke on the sidewalk, many of them advocating to keep Obamacare while pushing for a single payer system in the state.

Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth says McConnell needs to listen to his constituents.

"There's always a danger when you're talking to a group that agrees with you totally, because we are basically an echo chamber here. We're talking to each other.  And we need to be talking to this man in here and many of the others in Congress," Yarmuth said. 

McConnell has made repealing and replacing Obamacare a primary part of the Republican agenda in 2017.

