Saturday marks beginning of Audubon Dogwood Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Saturday marks beginning of Audubon Dogwood Festival

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was the official start of the annual Audubon Dogwood Festival.

Live music, plenty of food, and trees in full bloom greeted residents of the Louisville neighborhood.

Hundreds of dogwoods are blooming and visitors strolled through the park and took photos.

The festival began in 1971, and is a way for Audubon residents to showcase what the area has to offer.

"We are proud of the trees because of how beautiful they are but also recognize they are making a difference in our community. We are proud of the dogwood because they are beautiful but all the the trees are important," said Amy Shelton, co-organizer of the event.

Upcoming events over the next few weeks include a memorial tree planting and memorial concert.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.