Gun enthusiasts gather at Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gun enthusiasts gather at Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun enthusiasts from around Kentucky showed off some of their most prized possessions while taking aim at some pretty unique targets. 

Collectors and hobbyists filled bleachers and lined the range for the biannual Machine Gun Shoot at Knob Creek.

Some of the targets included old refrigerators, hot water heaters and parts of buses and fire trucks.

New this year, an army tank squadron from Mt. Washington.

For many at the three-day event, it's sort of like a homecoming.

"It's more like a big family reunion twice a year. These people come from all over the world to see each other, buy sell and trade in machine guns," Chad Sumner said.

The event continues Sunday at Knob Creek and admission is $5.

