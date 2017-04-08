New veterans memorial park dedicated in Oldham County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New veterans memorial park dedicated in Oldham County

Posted: Updated:

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky (WDRB) -- A new park honors veterans and everyone who has served or is serving in the military.

The Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky was officially dedicated on Saturday.

The project is located just outside of South Oldham High School.

“It gives you a different perspective of things as those who have served before them and helps you realize what they went through,” project supporter Gaby Harsh said.

Harsh's boyfriend is a Marine on active duty and she plans to take him to see the park when he returns home.  

The first phase includes a Revolutionary War monument and a World War II memorial that will soon be installed.

“Nothing that we have today is free. It costs something. It costs someone’s life and we hope that these kids will come out here and see this wonderful park because it really was built for them,” Marine Veteran Roy Ice said.

Park organizers say the memorial is unique because it does not just focus on one war or conflict.

The design covers 300 years from 1775 to 2075, which allows for future expansion.

The park dedication on Saturday included a flyover from WWII era bombers.

The project has raised about $200,000 but organizers will need to raise more to finish the memorial.

For more information, visit Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

