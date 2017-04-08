LACETT | Stowers steps up for Cardinals in win over Wake - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Stowers steps up for Cardinals in win over Wake

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Sophomore Josh Stowers picked the perfect time to cap off a career day.

In the 8th inning with the score tied at 6 with 17th ranked Wake Forest, Stowers got his career best third hit, bringing in the go ahead run for the 2nd ranked Cardinals as they would go on to win 7-6 Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Stowers also had 2 stolen bases and scored three times for Louisville.

The teams will play the deciding game in the three-game set on Sunday at 1 p.m., ET

