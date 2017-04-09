Rainbow Blossom celebrates 40th anniversary - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rainbow Blossom celebrates 40th anniversary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rainbow Blossom in St. Matthews is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sunday.

As part of the celebration, there were giveaways, music and more at the wellness center.

The celebration lasted from noon until 4 p.m.

The store is located at 3738 Lexington Road.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.