Wooden art presented to LMPD in honor of fallen officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wooden art presented to LMPD in honor of fallen officer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It was a touching show of support on Sunday through art to remember an LMPD officer killed in the line of duty.

Allen Schroeder and his 11-year-old son James do wood carving as a hobby out of their garage in Louisville’s First Division – the same area Officer Nick Rodman patrolled.

The father and son say they created a plaque to honor the fallen officer, who lost his life last month during a police pursuit that ended in a crash. “Maybe this will make them feel a little better we’re hoping, but I don’t think … it will never replace him,” Allen Schroeder said.

On Sunday afternoon, the two presented the plaque to LMPD Officer Nick Dewees, a close friend and squad partner of Officer Rodman.

Officer Dewees also tearfully spoke at Officer Rodman’s Police memorial service. “It is wonderful and it’s heartwarming,” said Dewees, after receiving the plaque. “These are the people we do the job for.”

Allen and James tell WDRB they conceptualized the plaque on Friday, got the supplies and created it in their garage in less than 24 hours.

They say it is the least they can do to show support for a man they never met, but have the utmost respect for. “I was doing it for the police officer for what he has done,” said James Schroeder.

Officer Dewees says he will speak to Officer Rodman’s family as to where the plaque will be permanently placed.

In the meantime, Officer Dewees thinks it will be displayed in the First Division where Officer Rodman patrolled.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.