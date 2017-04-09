Two homes destroyed after fire in Utica, Indiana

Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.

Louisville teen charged with more than 20 counts of auto theft

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The warning her family has for others.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two families are left without homes after a fire rips through two Utica houses on Sunday.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started in one home before 5 p.m. on South Front Street before spreading to another home next door.

Adres Saudr lives in the first house that caught fire.

"We were having a cookout, in a little bonfire pit, and I stepped out to take my daughter to work, and in a minute the wind picked it up," Saudr said.

Saudr said his girlfriend was still at home when he left, but when he came back half of his house was gone.

"The only thing that went through my mind was praise the lord ... at least nobody got hurt," Saudr said.

The fire soon spread to Saudr's neighbor's home, which was just one challenge for the firefighters when they responded to the fire.

Firefighters say in addition to wind, they had issues with water, causing them to bring in dump truck operations.

Now, Saudr and his neighbors will have to lean on others to make it by.

"I'm overwhelmed by the attention and love from the neighborhood, it's amazing," Saudr said.

Fire officials have not released an official cause what started the fire, but believe it was the fire pit and the wind.

Both homes were destroyed, but no one was injured.

