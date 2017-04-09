Two homes destroyed after fire in Utica, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two homes destroyed after fire in Utica, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two families are left without homes after a fire rips through two Utica houses on Sunday. 

Firefighters say they believe the fire started in one home before 5 p.m. on South Front Street before spreading to another home next door.

Adres Saudr lives in the first house that caught fire. 

"We were having a cookout, in a little bonfire pit, and I stepped out to take my daughter to work, and in a minute the wind picked it up," Saudr said. 

Saudr said his girlfriend was still at home when he left, but when he came back half of his house was gone. 

"The only thing that went through my mind was praise the lord ... at least nobody got hurt," Saudr said. 

The fire soon spread to Saudr's neighbor's home, which was just one challenge for the firefighters when they responded to the fire. 

Firefighters say in addition to wind, they had issues with water, causing them to bring in dump truck operations.

Now, Saudr and his neighbors will have to lean on others to make it by. 

"I'm overwhelmed by the attention and love from the neighborhood, it's amazing," Saudr said.

Fire officials have not released an official cause what started the fire, but believe it was the fire pit and the wind.

Both homes were destroyed, but no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.