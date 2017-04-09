Death investigation underway after inmate dies while in custody - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Death investigation underway after inmate dies while in custody at Kentucky detention center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway in Owensboro, Kentucky, after an inmate dies while in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center. 

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, officers were dispatched to the detention center to investigate on a report that an inmate had died in their custody. 

39-year-old James J. Lester of Owensboro was booked into the detention center on Sunday after being arrested for public intoxication. 

Three hours later, Lester became ill and EMS was dispatched to the center.

Lester was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. 

He was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.