U of L students hold 'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Sunday, more than 200 people took part in the Out of Darkness walk at U of L to raise awareness about suicide prevention. 

Organizers say 1 in 10 college students experience suicidal thoughts, and the purpose of Sunday's walk was to make sure the other 9 out of 10 know what to do to help. 

"About 7 years ago I lost one of my best friends to suicide. And so that sparked a lot of heartache and a lot of heart break," said U of L Psychiatry Department Senior Research Associate, Sara Williams. "I didn't want anybody to feel that way ever again and I don't want anybody to feel  that they have no hope and no help and that they have to go through anything alone."

Out of Darkness walks help to get people talking about suicide prevention and where people can find help.

As of Sunday, U of L has raised over $10,000 for suicide prevention. 

Their goal is to beat $17,000. 

Fundraising goes until the end of June.

