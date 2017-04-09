Cleanup starts at Shepherdsville pet cemetery under new ownership

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A once troubled cemetery is under now under new ownership and getting a much needed makeover.

Pet owners with animals buried there say they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

"When we heard about this thing here that it had gone done so bad, and they were telling you to come dig up your pets, we were almost in anxiety. I know a lot of people don't understand that. They think you're just a fanatic, but people who really love animals, they understand it," Steve Wolfe said.

Wolfe and his family have 12 animals buried at Pet Haven Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

He spent this weekend helping clean up the property, along with other volunteers.

Bullitt County officials say the cemetery was so bad, the previous owner could have faced criminal charges if she didn't sell it.

As the high grass was cut, hundreds, if not more, gravesites were revealed.

"You have to go with an individual hand trimmer and do each individual one before you can even go with a mower because you can't even see the stones," John Tino said.

Tino, owner of JT's Lawn Care, is a senior at Holy Cross and donated his time and equipment.

Girl Scout Troop 1684 also helped out, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

If you'd like to help out, you can make donations through this GoFundMe page.

