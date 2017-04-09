Hundreds compete for top paintball title in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds compete for top paintball title in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best of the best from the world of paintball gathered in Louisville Sunday to compete for a top title.

Paintball Asylum hosted the the MSXL Louisville Open.

Hundreds of people geared up to battle it out on the outdoor course.

This is the second major tournament of the year comprised of division three and four amateur paintball players.

It's a league that's quickly gaining popularity each year, beginning in 2008.

More than 80 teams competed from around the country.

"The demographics of the players are from west coast to east coast, down south, you have Pennsylvania, California, Washington, the whole region is brought in. Players from all over the country here," Kenneth Shell, event organizer, said.

Competitors ranged from 10 to 70 years old. 

