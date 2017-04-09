Inspections, lane closures start Monday on Sherman Minton Bridge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Inspections, lane closures start Monday on Sherman Minton Bridge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I-64 drivers who take the Sherman Minton Bridge from Louisville to New Albany should be prepared for some traffic delays.

Starting Monday, INDOT will be inspecting the bridge to help determine what maintenance work needs to be done before the bridge is painted. 

It's one of only two bridges from Louisville to Indiana that isn't tolled.

In 2011, the Sherman Minton was suddenly shut down after cracks were found in the bridge's beams. 

Local drivers are weary of what this week's inspection will find, and hope it's not a repeat of several years ago. 

"Man, because it was a rough time. We had to go all the way to Jeffersonville. It was taking me maybe like more than 20 minutes extra to get to my work," Gaurav Sharma said.

Drivers should be prepared for slower traffic and lane closures. 

During the last inspection in 2015, the Sherman Minton was rated in "fair or better condition."

Related stories:

Lane closures take effect next week while crews inspect Sherman Minton Bridge

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.