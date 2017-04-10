Slam poets, b-boy dancers and DJs featured at LouiEvolve Hip-Hop and Arts Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LouiEvolve Hip-Hop & Arts Festival returns for its second year at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Avenue, on Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th.

The festival promotes local and regional hip-hop culture featuring artists like Dr. Dundiff and Otis Junior, 1200, Hurraseason, B Simm, Bird Zoo and more.

More than 40 emcees and DJs will perform along with slam poets competing in the River City Showdown and b-boy dancers challenging each other in the Derby City Breakdown.

Tickets $20 for the weekend or $15 per day.

Plenty of kids activities, 12 and under are FREE.

