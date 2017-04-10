Peppadew Pimento Cheese kicks up a Derby season classic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Peppadew Pimento Cheese kicks up a Derby season classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby means plenty of parties in the bluegrass. And whether you're having a backyard picnic or a fancy gala, pimento cheese could be on the Derby menu. 

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is turning to the experts at the Murray's Cheese Shops in their stores to kick-up the southern favorite.  They're using three different types of cheese to elevate the dish and add a little heat with some peppers. 

Plus he suggest using cheese for appetizers or snacks at parties including a simple cheese board, which is a snap with the help of the cheese masters at Murray's. 

Peppadew Pimento Cheese

8 oz. Murray's Hennings Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
8 oz. Murray's English Aged Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)
1 cup Duke's Mayonnaise 
4 oz. jar Kroger Diced Pimentos (drained)
4 oz. Murray's Peppadew Peppers (chopped) from olive bar
1 Tbl. Yellow Onion (grated)

Combine all ingredients & chill overnight.
Perfect for your Derby festivities!
Great with your favorite crackers, on fresh slice Kroger Bakery Artisan bread or an an AWESOME grilled cheese!!!

Entertaining with Murray’s Cheese

How to arrange a great cheese plate:

Step 1- When creating a plate, it is suggested to serve cheeses in odd numbers 3 ,5, or 7.  Ask your cheese monger to assist you in selecting cheeses from the different families.  Your plate should go from mild to wild!

Step 2- Once you have determined you cheeses, you then want to decide on your pairings; choose from a jam, honey, cracker, chocolate, fruit, charcuterie, or olive bar item. 

Step 3- Arrange the cheeses on the slate/dish from mild to wild.  Add in your pairings.  (It is recommended that the cheeses be served at room temperature.) 

Step 4- Enjoy!

Cheese Plate
-Cave Aged Gruyere, paired with Cipollini Onions
-Cambazola Black, paired with Petit Toast
-Aged English Cheddar, paired with Murray’s Apple Butter
-Estate Gouda, paired with Walnut Preserves
-Wensleydale w/Cranberries, paired with Petit Toast
-Garnished with apricots, figs, and Cranberry & Hazelnut Crackers

Simple Pleasures Tray
-Drunken Goat, Double Crème Brie, Piave, Caved Aged Gruyere

