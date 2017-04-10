Suspect in murder of LMPD officer plans to hire private attorney

The warning her family has for others.More >>
The warning her family has for others.More >>
Indiana State Police say two others were injured.More >>
Indiana State Police say two others were injured.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.More >>
Pennsylvania police said a woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then poured urine on him to try and extinguish the flames because she was mad at him.More >>
Pennsylvania police said a woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then poured urine on him to try and extinguish the flames because she was mad at him.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.More >>
The store first opened in June 2014 on Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews, but the owner of the Louisville location said it was costing him too much to stay open because of the company's business model.More >>
The store first opened in June 2014 on Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews, but the owner of the Louisville location said it was costing him too much to stay open because of the company's business model.More >>
Investigators say the suspect admitted to assaulting the officers in a recorded statement.More >>
Investigators say the suspect admitted to assaulting the officers in a recorded statement.More >>
Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.More >>
Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.More >>