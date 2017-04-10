Suspect in murder of LMPD officer plans to hire private attorney

Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a Louisville Metro Police officer appeared in court Monday morning.

Wathaniel Woods didn't say much, but he told a judge his family would make sure he gets an attorney.

"Do you have the money to hire a private attorney?" the judge asked. "I can't hear you."

"My family is taking care of it," Woods replied.

"Your family is gonna take care of it," the judge said. "Does that mean that they're gonna hire a private attorney?"

Woods nodded his head yes.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department brought the 37-year-old into court this morning, in a wheelchair.

Woods pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including murder, assault, fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Last Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on the charges.

The charges against Woods stem from the death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman. Rodman died last month after a crash when he tried to join a pursuit of a suspect. Police say that suspect was Woods, who allegedly ignored a traffic light and slammed into the officer's cruiser.

Officer Rodman died the following day as a result of the crash.

According to court documents, Woods was high on cocaine at the time and driving with a suspended license.

Last week, the grand jury recommended a bond of $1 million dollars. This morning, the judge opted to leave it unchanged.

A pre-trial hearing is set for next month.

