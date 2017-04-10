Suspect in murder of LMPD officer plans to hire private attorney - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in murder of LMPD officer plans to hire private attorney

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a Louisville Metro Police officer appeared in court Monday morning.

Wathaniel Woods didn't say much, but he told a judge his family would make sure he gets an attorney.

"Do you have the money to hire a private attorney?" the judge asked. "I can't hear you."

"My family is taking care of it," Woods replied.

"Your family is gonna take care of it," the judge said. "Does that mean that they're gonna hire a private attorney?"

Woods nodded his head yes.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department brought the 37-year-old into court this morning, in a wheelchair.

Woods pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including murder, assault, fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Last Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on the charges.

The charges against Woods stem from the death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman. Rodman died last month after a crash when he tried to join a pursuit of a suspect. Police say that suspect was Woods, who allegedly ignored a traffic light and slammed into the officer's cruiser.

Officer Rodman died the following day as a result of the crash.

According to court documents, Woods was high on cocaine at the time and driving with a suspended license.

Last week, the grand jury recommended a bond of $1 million dollars. This morning, the judge opted to leave it unchanged.

A pre-trial hearing is set for next month.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.