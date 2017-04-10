Toyota to make $1.33 billion investment at Georgetown, Ky. plant

Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.

A southern Kentucky highway was shutdown for hours Tuesday after a semi spilled a load of chicken.

Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.

Louisville teen charged with more than 20 counts of auto theft

The store first opened in June 2014 on Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews, but the owner of the Louisville location said it was costing him too much to stay open because of the company's business model.

Pennsylvania police said a woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then poured urine on him to try and extinguish the flames because she was mad at him.

Indiana State Police say two others were injured.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

The warning her family has for others.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a move it says shows a commitment to U.S. manufacturing, Toyota said Monday that it will spend $1.33 billion to replace or repair equipment and add new technology at the company's Georgetown, Kentucky plant.

The investment -- the largest ever at the facility that makes the Camry, Avalon and other vehicles -- isn't expected to create any new jobs. But Wil James, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, said the upgrades will allow workers to build better cars, compete for new models and respond quickly to market demands.

"This major overhaul is pivotal to the plant's future," James said.

The Kentucky investment is part of Toyota's plan to spend $10 billion at its U.S. plants over the next five years. In Georgetown, the company intends to add new technologies in its plastics, assembly and stamping operations and build a new paint shop, among other improvements.

Employees interviewed by WDRB News welcomed the investment. Current positions at the plant pay $45.47 per hour, according to documents from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.

"It's a good job with good people and you make good money," said Allyson Cowger, a Toyota worker. "They're not old, but we could use new things."

Rebecca Galloway, who also works inside the plant, says learning how to use the new technology will help make her a more valuable employee.

"[It gives us an] opportunity to advance farther in the factory faster," she said.

The 2018 Camry will be the first vehicle produced in Georgetown under the project dubbed "Reborn" by Toyota officials.

"This project further distinguishes Kentucky as we work toward widespread recognition as an engineering and manufacturing hub of excellence in North America," Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said in a news release.

At a meeting Monday morning, Kentucky economic development officials amended incentives previously approved for Toyota and agreed to add up to $43.5 million for the upgrades. The revisions bring Toyota's total amount of state incentives, which include corporate income tax credits and wage assessments, to $190 million through 2027.

To qualify, documents show, Toyota must employ 6,379 full-time Kentucky residents at the factory. The company now has 8,200 workers from the state at the Georgetown facility.

A Toyota spokeswoman said there are no plans to cut jobs at the plant.

A recent study by the Center for Automotive Research shows Toyota Kentucky supports nearly 30,000 jobs across Kentucky, including direct, indirect and spin-off jobs. More than 300 auto parts suppliers -- at least 100 from Kentucky -- ship components to the Georgetown plant.

The factory is Toyota's largest and has the capacity to produce 550,000 vehicles and more than 600,000 engines a year. It has 8.1 million square feet.

Toyota also announced several grants on Monday, including $2 million to the Scott County United economic development group. Scott County United received $112,000 in grants and other contributions in 2015, according to its most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.