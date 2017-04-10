Toyota to make $1.33 billion investment at Georgetown, Ky. plant

The warning her family has for others.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.
Indiana State Police say two others were injured.
Pennsylvania police said a woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then poured urine on him to try and extinguish the flames because she was mad at him.
The store first opened in June 2014 on Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews, but the owner of the Louisville location said it was costing him too much to stay open because of the company's business model.
Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.
A southern Kentucky highway was shutdown for hours Tuesday after a semi spilled a load of chicken.
Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the "misleading appearance" of a cheaper proposal.
Clint Murphy, who was the state's director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown's economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility's existing customers.
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.
The synthetic opioid fentanyl was linked to roughly two-thirds of the city's fatal overdoses last year.
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.
