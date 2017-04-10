Louisville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun at accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun at accident scene

Posted: Updated:
Robert Wynn (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Wynn (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say he pulled a gun at the scene of an accident he was involved in.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, Feb. 16, near the corner of Bardstown Road and Edenside Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police say the victim called police to tell them that he and 46-year-old Robert Wynn were driving down Bardstown Road when Wynn's car sideswiped his.

Police say both men stopped their vehicles.

The victim then tried to get Wynn's information for a traffic report, but Wynn "did not want to remain at the scene," according to the arrest warrant. In fact, police say Wynn tried to drive away while the victim was standing in front of his car, causing the victim to fall across the hood.

While the victim was across the hood, Wynn allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at him through the windshield.

Wynn then backed up and left the scene, according to the warrant, but not before a witness wrote down the license plate of the vehicle.

Police say the victim was later able to identify Wynn from a photo.

A warrant was issued for Wynn's arrest on March 23. He was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Wynn is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.