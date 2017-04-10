Louisville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun at accident scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say he pulled a gun at the scene of an accident he was involved in.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, Feb. 16, near the corner of Bardstown Road and Edenside Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police say the victim called police to tell them that he and 46-year-old Robert Wynn were driving down Bardstown Road when Wynn's car sideswiped his.

Police say both men stopped their vehicles.

The victim then tried to get Wynn's information for a traffic report, but Wynn "did not want to remain at the scene," according to the arrest warrant. In fact, police say Wynn tried to drive away while the victim was standing in front of his car, causing the victim to fall across the hood.

While the victim was across the hood, Wynn allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at him through the windshield.

Wynn then backed up and left the scene, according to the warrant, but not before a witness wrote down the license plate of the vehicle.

Police say the victim was later able to identify Wynn from a photo.

A warrant was issued for Wynn's arrest on March 23. He was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Wynn is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

