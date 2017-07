LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Big Blue Nation fan gets the prom date of her dreams.

Kendall Brown posted video of her promposal on Twitter.

It shows her asking former Kentucky Wildcat De'Aaron Fox to prom next month.

When Brown met the basketball player, she handed him a poster, which said, "I'm De'Aaron (daring) you to go to prom with me."

And, of course, Fox said yes.

Fox is one of four Kentucky players to declare for the NBA draft.

