LMPD officer involved in rollover crash in Old Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer involved in rollover crash in Old Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash in Old Louisville Monday morning. 

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of First and Hill Streets. Mitchell, says the female officer was southbound on First Street when she collided with a black Mazda 3 that was eastbound on Hill Street. The force of the collision caused the LMPD cruiser to overturn. 

The officer was taken to with Norton Hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver of the Mazda had minor injuries but was not hospitalized. 

At this time, we do not know the cause of the collision. 

Mitchell says the LMPD traffic unit is investigating. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.