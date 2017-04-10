Grand jury indicts Louisville man on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse involving juveniles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse in a case involving two juveniles.

George Kessler, 37, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday, according to the jail's website.

Court records say Kessler engaged in sexual intercourse with one minor and sexual contact with another. One of the victims was under the age of 12 and the other victim was under the age of 16, according to the indictment.

Court records state Kessler had sexual contact with one of the victims between August of 2011 and August of 2013. He allegedly had sexual contact with the second victim between May of 2014 and August of 2015.

Kessler allegedly engaged in a sexual act while using "electronic communication" to contact one of the victims. He was aware the victim was underage, according to the indictment.

Kessler is facing two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse. Each of the charges are considered felonies.

Each sodomy charge could result in a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years, if Kessler is convicted. One of the sexual abuse charges could result in a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years. A second sexual abuse charge could result in a prison sentence of 1 to 5 years.

Kessler is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond. He will be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

