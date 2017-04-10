2 suspects in February murder plead not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of killing a man and leaving his body in a pond pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday.

LaQuan Owsley 35, and 22-year-old Colton Bruce were arrested Saturday. Both are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker.

Shoemaker's body was found in a pond in the Woodridge Lake subdivision near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Dixie Highway in February.

Police have not yet said exactly how Shoemaker died.

Bruce is being held on a $250,000 bond; Owsley's bond was set at $100,000.

