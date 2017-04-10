Louisville man accused of sexually abusing three victims under the age of 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of sexual abuse.

John Anglin, 58, was arrested on Friday in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, near the campus of Bellarmine University.

According to a police report, three victims said in interviews with police that Anglin "touched them on their private parts with his hand," when they were under the age of 12.

Officials say Anglin was read his Miranda rights and admitted to touching two of the victims in their private area with his hand.

Anglin is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $30,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on April 18.

