Louisville man accused of sexually abusing three victims under t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of sexually abusing three victims under the age of 12

Posted: Updated:
John Anglin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) John Anglin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of sexual abuse.

John Anglin, 58, was arrested on Friday in the 2000 block of Newburg Road, near the campus of Bellarmine University.

According to a police report, three victims said in interviews with police that Anglin "touched them on their private parts with his hand," when they were under the age of 12.

Officials say Anglin was read his Miranda rights and admitted to touching two of the victims in their private area with his hand.

Anglin is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $30,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on April 18.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.