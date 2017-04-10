Jeffersonville widow loses bid for late husband's city-council s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville widow loses bid for late husband's city-council seat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of a Jeffersonville city councilman who died suddenly in March has lost her bid to fill his vacant seat.

The Clark County Democrats voted in former city councilman Ron Ellis to fill the at-large seat. The seat was held by Josh Rodriquez, who died from complications of a heart attack in March. 

His widow, Meredith Clipp Rodriquez, ran to fill the seat, but lost to Ellis by three votes. 

"I threw my name in the hat to try to see about that city council seat that he worked so hard for,” Clipp Rodriquez said. 

Despite a lack of political experience, Clipp Rodriquez says community members encouraged her to run. 

Previous:

copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.