More than 80 teams compete in amateur paintball tournament in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best of the best from the world of paintball gathered in Louisville this weekend to compete for a title.

Paintball Asylum hosted the MSXL Louisville Open Sunday. Hundreds of people geared up to battle it out on the outdoor course.

It was the second major tournament of the year, comprised of Division 3 and 4 amateur paintball players. It's a league that's gained in popularity each year since it began in 2008.

More than 80 teams from around the country competed.

"The demographics of the players are from West Coast to East Coast -- down South, you have Pennsylvania, California, Washington -- the whole region is brought in," said Kenneth Shell, who organized the event.

Competitors ranged in age from 10 to 70.

