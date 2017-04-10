Guilty plea wraps up cases against Charleston church shooter

Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.

The store first opened in June 2014 on Hubbards Lane in St. Matthews, but the owner of the Louisville location said it was costing him too much to stay open because of the company's business model.

Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.

Pennsylvania police said a woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire then poured urine on him to try and extinguish the flames because she was mad at him.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

Roof, 23, entered his plea Monday to all state charges against him, including nine counts of murder. It's part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

The self-avowed white supremacist was unapologetic at his federal trial as he listened to days of testimony from survivors. They described in harrowing detail the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

Roof will now return to a local jail, while technically in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, until he's transferred to a Bureau of Prisons facility "in short order," a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

Roof will be taken to a federal prison in another state, where he will await his execution on charges of hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion.

The deal with state prosecutors, who also had been pursuing the death penalty, comes in exchange for a life prison sentence on the state charges.

Roof was convicted late last year of 33 federal charges. He was sentenced to death during a separate proceeding earlier this year. Relatives of each of the nine people killed attended court each day of his federal trial. Some testified with emotion about the voids left by the losses of their loved ones.

Survivors of the shooting also spoke in court, evoking chilling images of the bloody Wednesday night tableau. Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of slain pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, brought some jurors to tears with her description of how she shielded her young daughter in her husband's office as the bullets rang out in the nearby fellowship hall.

During his federal trial, Roof was placid and, at times, unapologetic. Twice found competent to stand trial, Roof fired his defense team for the sentencing portion of his proceedings, calling no witnesses or putting up any evidence of his own.

"I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good it would do anyway," Roof told jurors in his closing argument. "I still feel like I had to do it."

Through their attorneys, some relatives and survivors spoke out when the state plea arrangement was announced by prosecutors last month. Charleston attorney Andy Savage, who represents several of the families, said the arrangement to transfer Roof to a federal institution and away from Charleston "is the preference of all victims that I represent."

Savage said Felicia Sanders, who watched as both her son and her aunt died in the shootings, summed up her feelings in two words: "Praise God."

