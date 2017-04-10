Indiana State Police say man stopped for speeding was in stolen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police say man stopped for speeding was in stolen car

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man pulled over in Georgetown, Indiana for speeding was drunk and driving a stolen car.

Indiana State Police stopped Matthew Binegar on Interstate 64 west near Georgetown Sunday night. They say he was going 94 in a 55 mile an hour zone, and was under the influence of alcohol.

When the trooper ran the plates, he realized the car Binegar was driving was reported stolen from Sparta, Kentucky earlier that day. Binegar is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and driving while Intoxicated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.