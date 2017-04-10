Norton partners with U of L to form Norton Children's Cancer Ins - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton partners with U of L to form Norton Children's Cancer Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville have announced the formation of the Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

Goals including providing programs for treating rare tumors and benign blood disorders, such as sickle cell anemia.

U of L will provide physician support for the Institute. 

Norton Healthcare will commit $1 million to U of L each year for pediatric oncology research and physician recruitment.

"Through that, we hope to deliver new therapies, novel treatments, invest in new technologies over time, those kinds of things. So it's really herding us all in a common direction," said Thomas Kmetz with Norton Children's Hospital. "This is really about caring for the patients of Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana to make sure they continue to have access to the very, very best."

The Institute will be on the fourth floor of U of L's new pediatric medical office building on East Chestnut Street. It's expected to open in July of next year.

