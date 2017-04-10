Woodford Reserve unveils this year's $1,000 Mint Julep Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have expensive taste, you can quench your thirst the first weekend in May with a taste of Kentucky's signature Derby drink -- for a cool $1,000.

On Monday Woodford Reserve unveiled this year's $1,000 Mint Julep Cup at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The silver-plated cup features gold jockeys riding horses inspired by the famous "horse-in motion" filmstrip taken by Eadweard Muybridge.

The cups are handcrafted by Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault. Each cup is adorned with embellishments representative of this year’s theme. Three horses in stride adorn the cup, inspired by British photographer Eadweard Muybridge’s famous “The Horse in Motion” filmstrip which was the first proof that all four hooves leave the ground at a gallop.

Now in its 12th year, the 2017 Cup pays tribute to the British-inspired Kentucky Derby, offering a julep crafted by Woodford Reserve Global Ambassador, Tom Vernon.

This year's cup, recipe and experience is presented under the theme: The Sport of Kings… and Queen(s).

Recipe: Woodford Reserve® 2017 Kentucky Derby® Mint Julep

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1/4 oz Pimm's Liqueur®

1/2 oz Elderflower Cordial

1/4 oz Woodford Reserve®Mint Julep Simple Syrup

1 dash Earl Grey bitters

Handful of mint

Only 105 Mint Julep Cups are available, and can be picked up at The Kentucky Derby. Proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Click here for more information and a link to purchase this year's cup.

