IMAGES | Louisville broadcast legend Milton Metz unveiled as newest 'Hometown Hero'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville broadcast legend was honored Monday as a "Hometown Hero."

Crews hung the banner for Milton Metz on Monday afternoon on the west side of the Architection building at Fifth and Market Streets.

"I think he would like what it represents: that he lasted in a business that's known for change every few years," said Perry Metz, Milton's son. "People felt comfortable with him here in Louisville and around the state."

Metz was known for his show on WHAS radio that ran from the late 1950s through 1993.

He died Jan. 12 at the age of 95. 

