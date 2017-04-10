Community leaders unveil plan to grow Louisville through the Art - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community leaders unveil plan to grow Louisville through the Arts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a plan to continue to grow Louisville through the Arts. 

On Monday, community leaders announced Imagine Greater Louisville 2020. Its goal is to break down cultural barriers and provide the community with access to the arts.

It also aims to ensure students have exposure to the arts and culture, attract talent and grow tourism. 

"Arts and culture have the power to transform a city and transform a region, making us more educated, creative and compassionate," Mayor Greg Fischer said. 

Officials say the plan includes several steps. It involves adding an artist-in residence program at the South Central Regional Library this summer on Jefferson Boulevard, and expanding after-school arts programs. 

