LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sign that it's almost Derby time.

On Monday, crews at Churchill Downs changed the signs on the historic grandstand to 143rd Derby 2017. Signs were also changed on the Kentucky Derby Winner's Stand.

Opening night of the 38-day Spring Meet is Saturday, April 29th.

The 143rd Run for the Roses follows on Saturday, May 6th.

