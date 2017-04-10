Emergency crews in Bullitt County to lose crucial crime-fighting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Emergency crews in Bullitt County to lose crucial crime-fighting tool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is losing its National Crime Information Center access, and the Sheriff's Office may take over the Dispatch Center because of it.  

County officials will not be able to use the National Crime Information Center database starting April 15, but the Sheriff's Office is hoping it's just temporary.

NCIC is a national electronic clearinghouse of crime data. It has been called the lifeline of law enforcement. NCIC can be accessed by almost every criminal justice agency nationwide, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 

Bullitt County Chief Deputy Mike Cook says state sanctions have been put in place because entries into the NCIC system weren't done in a timely fashion. He says dispatch can still make inquiries to run tags and driver's licenses, but Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown will now have to enter things like EPOs, stolen items, stolen cars and missing persons reports.

"The only way the changes with the NCIC entries will affect our agency is that we will fax our entries to a different phone number," said Maj. Michael O'Donnell of the Shepherdsville Police Department. "Our guys working the street will not see any change at all in their day-to-day operation."

There was a meeting with the county judge executive Monday to discuss the potential for the Sheriff's Office to take over dispatch operations. That will be discussed at a Fiscal Court meeting on April 18.

"It’s still the same process, just different players," said Det. Charles McWhirter of the Hillview Police Department. "Also, it is not going to affect the service that we provide to the citizens of Hillview."

A newly released Kentucky State Auditor's report showed 20 incidents from 2015 in which the Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services Department did not maintain documentation for payments or deposit tickets didn't match up.

