Lineup announced for 2017 Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lineup is set for this year's Pegasus Parade.

This year's event down Broadway on May 4 will feature 100 different floats, inflatables and acts.

Parade positions were drawn at an event Monday night at the Ice House downtown.

The theme is "Louisville on the Move." Below is the full lineup:

Floats:

Belle of Louisville

City of St. Matthews

Grand Lodge of Kentucky

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Hwang's Martial Arts

Indiana University Southeast

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Kosair Shriners/Kosair Charities

Masonic Homes of Kentucky

Metro Parks & Recreation

Norton Healthcare

Second Chance @ Life

The Fillies, Inc.

Push Float: Passport

Inflatable Balloon Characters:

CareSource “Super Grover"

Horseshoe Southern Indiana “Horseshoe”

LG&E “Louie the Lightning Bug”

Republic Bank “Peggy Bank”

StageOne “Flying Elephant”

ZirMed, Inc. “Blue Angels Balloon”

