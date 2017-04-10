Lineup announced for 2017 Pegasus Parade - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lineup announced for 2017 Pegasus Parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lineup is set for this year's Pegasus Parade. 

This year's event down Broadway on May 4 will feature 100 different floats, inflatables and acts. 

Parade positions were drawn at an event Monday night at the Ice House downtown. 

The theme is "Louisville on the Move." Below is the full lineup:

Floats:

  • Belle of Louisville
  • City of St. Matthews
  • Grand Lodge of Kentucky
  • Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana
  • Hwang's Martial Arts
  • Indiana University Southeast
  • Kentuckiana Pride Festival
  • Kosair Shriners/Kosair Charities
  • Masonic Homes of Kentucky
  • Metro Parks & Recreation
  • Norton Healthcare
  • Second Chance @ Life
  • The Fillies, Inc.
  • Push Float: Passport

Inflatable Balloon Characters:

  • CareSource “Super Grover"
  • Horseshoe Southern Indiana “Horseshoe”
  • LG&E “Louie the Lightning Bug”
  • Republic Bank “Peggy Bank”
  • StageOne “Flying Elephant”
  • ZirMed, Inc. “Blue Angels Balloon”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.