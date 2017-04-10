Lineup announced for 2017 Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lineup is set for this year's Pegasus Parade.
This year's event down Broadway on May 4 will feature 100 different floats, inflatables and acts.
Parade positions were drawn at an event Monday night at the Ice House downtown.
The theme is "Louisville on the Move." Below is the full lineup:
Floats:
Inflatable Balloon Characters:
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.