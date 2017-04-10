Crestwood man dies in early morning car crash returning from Flo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crestwood man dies in early morning car crash returning from Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood, Kentucky, man died in a car crash early Saturday morning in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Robert "Chris" Reinert, 50, was killed just before 5 a.m. Saturday when an oncoming car crossed the center line and collided head on with his.

Reinert was driving northbound on Antioch Road. Evan Reinert, 18, and Trent Savage, 18, were passengers in the car and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the oncoming car, 43-year-old Lorie Miller, suffered serious injuries.

Northwest Florida Daily News is reporting Reinert was returning home to Kentucky at the time of the crash.

Chris Reinert was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

