Hundreds honor murdered mother of 4 at community vigil in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four kids are without their mother after she was murdered in Radcliff last week, and hundreds gathered for a vigil Monday to tell Maria Williams' children that they're not alone. 

Maria Williams' 14-year-old son planned the vigil at Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff. There were hugs and tears remembering the single mom who was murdered inside her home last week.

During the community vigil, her kids sat in the front row, wearing pink T-shirts with their mom's name.

Xavier, 14, said his mother worked several jobs to provide for the family. "She was always there for me and us," he said. "If I had a football or basketball game, she would try so hard to get there."

During the vigil, siblings shared memories and former classmates cried remembering their friend. Family members thanked the community for their support. "We're all gonna come together as a family and do the best," said Samantha Velez, Maria Williams' sister. "That's all we can do."

Since Williams' death, the community has raised money for her funeral and a trust fund for her kids.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, and Maria was still here, she would do the exact same thing," said Jackie Miller, her former classmate.

"We're so thankful that everyone is chipping in to help do this for these children," said Jason Thompson, Williams' cousin.

Family members are still trying to make sense of Williams' death. Police say her former fiance, Brian Woods, confessed to the crime.

"I know she would tell me to forgive, but not for him. For me," Thompson said. "That's kind of the way Maria lived."

Woods is being held in the Hardin County Jail on $1 million bond.

A funeral expense fund has been set up here. A separate fund has also been set up in Xavier Williams' name at PNC Bank.

