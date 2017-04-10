LACETT | Bats lose to Mud Hens in pitchers duel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Bats lose to Mud Hens in pitchers duel

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Bats starting pitcher Tim Adleman suffered his first defeat of the year in a 2-0 loss to Toledo Monday night at Slugger Field.

Adleman did the best he could, taking a shutout into the 7th before giving up a two run home run to John Hicks. Adleman finished the game with six strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed two runs on five hits.

Toledo’s William Cuevas earned his first victory of the year going six scoreless innings. He struck out six, allowing only three hits.

The two teams will play again at Slugger Field at 6:30 on Tuesday.

