LACETT | Bats lose to Mud Hens in pitchers duel

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Bats starting pitcher Tim Adleman suffered his first defeat of the year in a 2-0 loss to Toledo Monday night at Slugger Field.

Adleman did the best he could, taking a shutout into the 7th before giving up a two run home run to John Hicks. Adleman finished the game with six strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed two runs on five hits.

Toledo’s William Cuevas earned his first victory of the year going six scoreless innings. He struck out six, allowing only three hits.

The two teams will play again at Slugger Field at 6:30 on Tuesday.

