Gallop Gala fosters awareness, friendships for Down Syndrome of Louisville April 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Down Syndrome of Louisville is getting ready for their 6th Annual Gallop Gala, Friday, April 21, 2017.

The fundraiser at the Marriott Louisville Downtown helps raise necessary funds for the organization. It also creates friendships, generates awareness and educates the community.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to make sure the people Down Syndrome of Louisville serves were ready for the big event. He worked with the ladies trying on Derby hats, helped the guys with a bowtie lesson and some dance lessons.

The night is sponsored by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and Churchill Downs.

6th Annual Gallop Gala Night

6:30 - Red Carpet Entrance & Starting Gate Cocktail Party with hors d'oeuvres
7:30 - Dinner & Live Auction
9:00 - Winner's Circle After-Party & Dancing to the music of The Louisville Crashers

Gallop Individual Dinner Amenities $250 each
    Starting Gate Cocktail Party with hors d'oeuvres
    Exquisite Kentucky themed seated dinner
    Winner's Circle After-Party
    Dancing to the music of The Louisville Crashers

Gallop After-Party Amenities $25 each
    Winner's Circle After-Party
    2 Complimentary Cocktails
    Dancing to the music of The Louisville Crashers for more information.

CLICK HERE for more information on the gala.  

