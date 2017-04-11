Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour at the Kentucky Cen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour at the Kentucky Center through April 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour makes its way to Louisville for a limited engagement. The international Irish dance phenomenon is at the Kentucky Center through April 12.  

Principal dancers Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill are touring the country for the show.  Both have been dancing since they were kids. Maggie began dancing with the Claddagh School of Irish Dance in California. She won four  North American Championships, two All-Ireland Championships and in 2007 won the  World Irish Dancing Championships. She joined the cast of Riverdance in 2011. 

Jason started dancing at the age of five alongside his six sisters. Under the tuition of the Armstrong School in Belfast, he developed a deep-rooted passion for rhythm. Jason has been a lead dancer with  Prodijig's Footstorm and with Heartbeat of Home and is truly honored to attain lead role in three  shows. As an avid traveler he has now performed in 200 cities worldwide. Jason is delighted to join  Riverdance again for its remarkable 20th anniversary. 

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour features new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, "Anna Livia," featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an a cappella hard-shoe number. 

For the complete Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour North American tour schedule please visit www.riverdance.com.  

Riverdance will play The Kentucky Center April 10-12, 2017.  The performance schedule will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evening at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available at The Kentucky Center box office, online at www.KentuckyCenter.org, or by phone at 502-584-7777. 

